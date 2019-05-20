The Margaret River Pro 2019

Watch the action unfold..

The Margaret River Pro is back for another year, as it forms part of the World Surf League and World Championship Tour, where the top ranked 34 male and top ranked 16 female surfers compete over a 12-day period.

If you want to be part of the action - book your accommodation, grab some mates and head down to Surfers Point, Margaret River, to watch the best surfers in the world battle it out.

The Margaret River Pro is a free spectator event, open to all ages and starts on the 29th May- 9th June.

