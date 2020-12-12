The Marty Sheargold Show Will Be Triple M Melbourne’s New Breakfast Show In 2021

The Marty Sheargold Show will be Triple M Melbourne’s new FM breakfast show in 2021 alongside a 3-4pm syndication on Triple M’s 49 stations across the country.

Marty Sheargold needs no introduction. One of Australia’s funniest humans, Marty has built an enviable radio and TV legacy with his whip-smart, wry, nonchalant approach to entertaining audiences.

Marty was the driving force behind the number one national afternoon show he helmed but will now embrace the exciting opportunity to host his own FM breakfast radio show for Melburnians. Marty began his radio career at Triple M 17 years ago and is excited about his return to where it all began.

Marty Sheargold said: “Firstly I’d like to congratulate The Hot Breakfast on an amazing run. They are all incredibly talented, highly regarded people in the radio business and I wish Eddie, Luke and Rosie continued success with whatever they choose to do next."

"I’m honoured to be returning home to Triple M, the brand that kick started my radio career. To be given the opportunity to have my own show at a network I consider the backbone of FM radio is a true privilege. It is the job you hope for, but fear may never happen."

"Triple M has entrusted Melbourne breakfast to me, and I want to make the absolute most of the faith they have placed in me. Then retire. Talk to you in January!”

Marty will also hit the road across Australia from May 2021 with a return to stand-up comedy with dates in Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane. The Marty Sheargold Show on Triple M starts Monday 18 January at 6am in Melbourne and will be heard every afternoon around the country from 3-4pm before Kennedy Molloy from 4-6pm.

In 2021 Triple M will be the home of Australian comedy royalty and the go-to destination for laughs on the drive home.