The Marvel Stadium Roof Will Stay Closed During Day Matches For The Rest Of The Year

The AFL has decided to close the roof at Marvel Stadium for the rest of the year, according to Sam McClure in the Age.

League officials met this week to discuss the policy and have ultimately decided to keep the roof shut.

There have been complaints from players, broadcasters and the public during day games with the roof open this year.

There are only five day games left at Marvel this year — St Kilda v Richmond on Sunday, Carlton v Gold Coast in round 18, Dogs v Freo in round 19, Essendon v Port in round 20 and St Kilda v Freo in round 21.

McClure says that the AFL’s policy on the Marvel Stadium roof will be reviewed at season’s end.

