The Massive Dilemma Facing The Storm Around Cameron Smith's Future

Triple M's Ryan Girdler reckons Craig Bellamy has a huge dilemma on his hands regarding Cameron Smith. 

And it's not all the noise surrounding whether or not Smith is playing on in 2021 but in what position he will play next week. 

This was part of a broader discussion around that epic contest on Thursday night, with the Saturday Scrum discussing if it was the greatest regular season game; hear the full chat below.

