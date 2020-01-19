The Masters Snooker Final Has Been Suspended After Someone Used A Whoopee Cushion

A member of the crowd at The Masters snooker final has caused play to be suspended after using what the BBC have called a "Whoopee Cushion Device" during play.

The Final was stopped with the score at two frames each between Ali Carter and Stuart Bingham, as the players and referees searched for the culprit in the crowd.

The Masters is one of Snooker's most revered and important ranking events. It is televised live on the BBC to millions of Pommie viewers. This year's final is currently being played at Alexandra Palace, London.

The BBC commentary team and match officials didn't seem to see the funny side of the prank, although the crowd erupted in laughter.

WATCH HERE:

The use of the device follows another recent episode at "Ally Pally" snooker events when a 'Fartbox' released a pungent aroma into the crowd during another game. It is unclear if the events are linked and speculation that the sport of Snooker is now the victim of an organised, rectal-gas-related guerilla campaign is pure conjecture at this stage.

