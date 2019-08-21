The Matrix 4 Has Been Confirmed And Keanu Reeves Is Returning As Neo

The Matrix is returning to the big screen with a fourth instalment.

Rumours of a fourth film in The Matrix franchise have been around for a few years, and despite the original trilogy having what fans dubbed "a prefect ending", Warner Bros. Studios have confirmed the franchise is coming back.

Keanu Reeves has been confirmed to be returning as Neo aka 'The One', as well as Carrie-Anne Moss returning to play Neo's love interest and baddass' Trinity - which will be interesting because both characters seemingly died in the final film of the original trilogy.

One half of the duo behind the original trilogy, Lana Wachowski will write, produce and direct the upcoming fourth film.

Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich has told The Hollywood Reporter: "We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana."