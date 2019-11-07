The Maude Street Plaza And Bus Interchange Works Are Almost Complete!

As you may already know, works are well underway at the Maude Street bus interchange and plaza and to the delight of the City Council, are very near completion.

When the plaza does eventually reopen to the public, it will be sporting new facilities such as male and female toilets, changing places, amenities, three breast feeding rooms, baby change facilities and a bike storage locker.

The new bus interchange will feature a beautiful open space, lighting upgrades and fancy new street furniture.

Greater Shepparton City Council Director of Infrastructure Phil Hoare says a large portion of the work has already been completed.

“It’s great to see these works progressing with the plaza and bus interchange taking shape. The new toilet facilities are almost complete. Major services have been relocated, tree cells, new footpath, paving and bus shelters installed. The kerb and channel for the new section of road and bus interchange are also now complete. The road pavement is now being constructed with the centre of road streetscape works and pedestrian crossings to follow," - Cr Phil Hoare

At this point, pedestrian access to residences and businesses will remain until construction is concluded.

Councillor Phil Hoare would like to thank locals for their patience and understanding during this time.

“I would like to thank everyone for their patience during the works, I am sure everyone will enjoy the new streetscape and facilities once they are completed,” - Cr Phil Hoare

Locals and visitors should still remain vigilant on the roads, keeping their eyes peeled for traffic signage, traffic flow and pedestrian access and should make allowances for potential traffic delays.

If you missed the show this morning, make sure you tune into the full podcast below...