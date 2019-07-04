The Mayor's Annual Variety Performance Showcase Is Here!

The city of Bunbury is about to host a major concert!

The Mayor's Annual Variety Performance is almost here and is ready to showcase some of the regions best entertainers!

Sponsored by the City of Bunbury Mayor Gary Brennan and Mayoress Robyn Morris, the Annual Variety Performance will be jam packed full of local talent ready to show the community what they've got.

The performance will be held on August 16th at the BREC, with ALL proceeds from ticket sales donated to the performers.

Just some of the epic talent hitting the Bunbury stage is the South West Opera Company and Philharmonic South West, Triple J star Grace Armstrong, Jazz Attack, Viva Aerial Dance and many many more!

Tickets are cheap as chips at $30 for adults and $15 for seniors and children. So grab your tickets at BREC or call 1300 661 272. You won't want to miss this one!