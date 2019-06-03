The Mayor's Charity Golf Day will help MMMs Give Me 5 for Kids.

The Mayor’s Charity Golf Day continues to be one of the most popular fundraising events on the business calendar.
A fun day of 18 hole golf, fun activities and team challenges.
This year Triple M are proud to announce that the Mayor's Charity Gold Day will support our Give Me 5 for Kids Campaign, raising much needed funds for our local children's ward!
Date: Friday 7 June 2019
Format: 4 player Ambrose
Location: Half Moon Bay Golf Course, Yorkeys Knob
Get behind this event by sponsoring a hole or registering a team.
Download the prospectus from Council’s website.