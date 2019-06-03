The Mayor's Charity Golf Day will help MMMs Give Me 5 for Kids.

The Mayor’s Charity Golf Day continues to be one of the most popular fundraising events on the business calendar.

A fun day of 18 hole golf, fun activities and team challenges.

This year Triple M are proud to announce that the Mayor's Charity Gold Day will support our Give Me 5 for Kids Campaign, raising much needed funds for our local children's ward!

Date: Friday 7 June 2019

Format: 4 player Ambrose

Location: Half Moon Bay Golf Course, Yorkeys Knob

Get behind this event by sponsoring a hole or registering a team.

Download the prospectus from Council’s website.

www.cairns.qld.gov.au