The Message That Confirmed Izaia Perese's Departure From The NRL 9s Ahead Of Drug Charges

It's certainly not the pre-season the Brisbane Broncos were hoping for, with young code-hopper Izaia Perese stood down "with immediate effect" after being charged with multiple drug offences.

The 22-year-old had flown to Perth as part of the Broncos' Nines squad but was sent home once the club had been informed, one day before the tournament kicked off.

NRL Insider Dobbo has shared how the Broncos informed the media that Perese wouldn't be playing in the Nines, ahead of the news breaking on Monday evening.

Perese's case aside, there was another huge story that broke yesterday afternoon that will have ramifications for the NRL: The demise of Holden.

The iconic car brand is the major sponsor of State of Origin, paying $4 million a year for the privilege for the last eight years.

