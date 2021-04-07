The Mid Week Rub Rip Into Duck For Being 'Sick' On Sunday

Very good!

Article heading image for The Mid Week Rub Rip Into Duck For Being 'Sick' On Sunday

The Mid Week Rub crew didn't miss the chance to give Duck a serve for chucking a sicky on Sunday!

Wayne Carey was seemingly fine after Saturday's call, but mysteriously phoned in under the weather on Sunday. 

Damo dobbed him in saying he was wearing a crisp white shirt on Saturday afternoon and was heading out after the Richmond v Sydney game...

Duck plead his case that his son gave him a bit of a bug, but the boys weren't buying it! 

LISTEN HERE: 

Daisy Thomas sent him off with a zinger! 

"You're 100% right Duck, the amount of times I've gone to a play centre straight from the Albion and then pulled up sick... It's ridiculous!"  

Catch the full Mid Week Rub here! 

7 April 2021

Mid Week Rub
Listen Live!
Mid Week Rub
Mid Week Rub
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs