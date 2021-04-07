The Mid Week Rub Rip Into Duck For Being 'Sick' On Sunday
The Mid Week Rub crew didn't miss the chance to give Duck a serve for chucking a sicky on Sunday!
Wayne Carey was seemingly fine after Saturday's call, but mysteriously phoned in under the weather on Sunday.
Damo dobbed him in saying he was wearing a crisp white shirt on Saturday afternoon and was heading out after the Richmond v Sydney game...
Duck plead his case that his son gave him a bit of a bug, but the boys weren't buying it!
Daisy Thomas sent him off with a zinger!
"You're 100% right Duck, the amount of times I've gone to a play centre straight from the Albion and then pulled up sick... It's ridiculous!"