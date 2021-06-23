The Midweek Rub Discuss Carlton Getting Marc Murphy To 300 Games

The Midweek Rub discussed whether or not Marc Murphy will reach the 300 games milestone, after he was recently dropped for the second time this year and forced to play in the VFL.

"Do the Blues and David Teague owe it to Marc Murphy?"

LISTEN HERE:

The panel were in agreeance over the view that Carlton should ensure Murphy reaches the milestone.

"They're not going to play finals footy." Carey said.

"I am now fully in the camp that he should get to 300, given the mess that they've become again." Barrett said.

Murphy currently sits on 295 career games - including the period he captained the club through six seasons - and will become the sixth Carlton player to reach the feat pending selection.

Catch the full Midweek Rub here or via the LiSTNR app!