The Midweek Rub Discuss If North Melbourne Will Win Their First Game This Week

The Midweek Rub dissected the chances of North Melbourne breaking through for their first win of the season this weekend.

The Roos face 17th placed Hawthorn in Launceston on Saturday in what looks to be their best winning chance of the season so far.

North Melbourne legend Wayne Carey, AFL journalist Damian Barrett & St Kilda champion Leigh Montagna broke down if they can finally land a win.

Carey stated earlier this year that the Roos wouldn't win a game in 2021 and he's not quite changing his stance yet. He said that North can win this week, but he'll still be tipping Hawthorn.

"They're a chance. Yes, this is the week they could prove me wrong," Carey said.



"I'm going to tip Hawthorn. (But it) would not surprise me if the Kangaroos won."

Barrett & Montagna went on to debate the importance of 'process' which has been preached by coach David Noble.

Montagna eventually said that he was tipping North Melbourne to win.