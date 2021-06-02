The Midweek Rub Discuss What St Kilda Should Do With Bradley Hill

The Midweek Rub discussed what St Kilda should do to try and reinvigorate Bradley Hill's season.

Hill was kept to just six disposals from 86% game time on Saturday against last placed North Melbourne.

Wayne Carey, Leigh Montagna & Dale Thomas assessed all the options.

Carey believes it would be counterproductive to drop Hill from the senior side due to the lack of reserve grade footy being played at the moment, while Daisy said that he'd stick with him purely because he has more upside than the 23rd best available player on their list.

Former St Kilda champion Leigh Montagna suggested the left-field option to play him as a small forward. He believes his electric pace could cause chaos inside 50 and would be worth a try to get back into form.

