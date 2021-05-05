The Midweek Rub Question The Tribunal Over The Fritsch Decision

The Midweek Rub boys were all scratching their heads when it came to the tribunal's decision to clear Melbourne forward Bayley Fritsch.

Fritsch was originally handed a one-match ban by the MRO for striking North Melbourne youngster Tom Powell on Sunday, but successfully had his penalty overturned on appeal by the tribunal.

Damian Barrett, Wayne Carey, Dale Thomas & Leigh Montagna unanimously agreed that Fritsch's act definitely deserved a ban.

"I'm one who likes to defend the players... But I did feel that was a one-week suspension," Montagna said.

"I thought that action was careless, it was dangerous and he hurt Tom Powell. So I was really surprised that he didn't get a week."

Duck went on to say that he thought the act warranted a two game suspension.

