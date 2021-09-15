The Midweek Rub's Brownlow Medal Tips & Predictions

Triple M Footy's Midweek Rub took a look forward to Sunday night's Brownlow Medal.

Daisy Thomas, Leigh Montagna, Wayne Carey & Damian Barrett discussed how they expect the night to pan out and tipped who they think will win the prestigious award.

The boys took a deep dive into the chances of the highly fancied players and explained how they think they will poll.

Daisy & Duck predicted a tie for the first time in recent memory, while Joey thinks Demon Clayton Oliver will make a late charge to pip Marcus Bontempelli at the post.

