The Monkey Tail Beard Trend Is Taking Over 2021

Just when we thought we were getting a break from all the weird trends that popped up in the past year, we've been graced with the monkey tail beard!

That's right, the lads are shaving their beards to look like a monkey tail, and why the bloody hell not?!

Here's a fully sick tutorial if you want to DIY:

The monkey tail beard is when you groom your beard and mo into a monkey-tail shape. It should come down one sideburn, down the jawline, across the chin and link up to the moustache which is curls around. Brilliant.

Here's some inspo for later:

Just maybe get the missus approval first.

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Triple M Pub Talk here: