The Monster Contract Dolphins Put To Walsh

Leading NRL journalist Ben Dobbin has revealed Wayne Bennett's Dolphins offered young star Reece Walsh "double the amount" of Brisbane's successful contract.

The revelation comes after it was confirmed that Walsh will leave the Warriors to return to Red Hill in 2023 after agreeing to a three-year deal worth close to $350,000 per season, according to Dobbin.

"He was offered double the amount of money to go to the Dolphins. The Dolphins had an offer on the table," Dobbin told Triple M's Sunday Scrum.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!