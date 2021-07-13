The Montague Street Bridge Has Awoken To Unleash Havoc On This Poor, Unsuspecting Truck

The Montague Street Bridge has arisen from a 61-day slumber - and it awoke hungry.

The bridge's brief hibernation has come to a screeching, truck-sized halt with one unsuspecting truck shredded and decapitated earlier on Tuesday.

So vile and ruthless was the assault on this truck, with the vehicle's sides peeled almost completely off.

It put up a valiant fight, scraping its way through to the other side of the bridge, but too battered and bruised to continue on.

Reset that counter back down to zero folks.