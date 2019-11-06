The Montague Street Bridge Has Risen From Its Slumber, Feasting On Yet Another Unsuspecting Truck

The infamous Montague Street Bridge in South Melbourne has reclaimed its crown, feasting on yet another truck.

The bridge added to its tally of trucks taken down at around 3:30 this afternoon.

It’s the first time the Montague Street Bridge has arisen from its slumber since Monday 9th September this year.

In the meantime, the Napier Street Bridge in Footscray arose as a challenger, taking out three vehicles in just three carnage filled days in late October.

