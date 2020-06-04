The Most Aussie Thing Ever: A Wombat & A Koala Have Become Best Friends During Iso

We love a wholesome story! This one has to be the most cutest Aussie story to make headlines - a wombat and a koala have become best friends in isolation!

Australian Reptile Park posted the sweetest video on their Facebook page, showing Elsa the koala and Hope the wombat embracing each other.

After the devastating Australian bushfires earlier in the year, this is a beautiful sight to see!

Check out the video here:

Now, this is a duo we NEED to see more of!

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Triple M Pub Talk here:

There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.