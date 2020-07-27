"The Most Sought After Outside Back" | MG Names The Next NRL Superstar

Not just because he is a club legend but Triple M's Mark Geyer reckons the Penrith Panthers are holding onto the next NRL superstar. 

"That is great news because he would be one of, if not the most sought after outside back on the open market," Geyer said on The Rush Hour with MG. 

"I'm glad Penrith have made the move to lock him up long term because he is a superstar."

