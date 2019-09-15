The MRO Has Explained Toby Greene's Suspension

The MRO has just confirmed that Toby Greene has been offered a one-week suspension for making unreasonable or unnecessary contact to the eye region of Lachie Neale.

The AFL's official statement outlined the following:

"Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct with Low Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction."

The MRO also outlined that Charlie Cameron and Dayne Zorko have been offered fines; Cameron has been charged with engaging in rough conduct against Zac Williams, while Zorko had been charged with striking Shane Mumford.

