The Much Loved Busby Marou Announce Australian Tour

The Aussie duo are hitting the road this October and November in celebration of their fourth studio album, The Great Divide, due out this September.

The APRA Award winners kick off their 13 date tour in Brisbane, before playing QLD, NSW, VIC, SA and WA, including a host of regional shows.Their final show will take place in Townsville on Saturday 23 November. The duo will be accompanied nationally by Byron Bay musician Bobby Alu and in Cairns by Leanne Tennant.

The new single from The Great Divide, Over Drinking Over You, is a Triple M favourite and awkwardly relatable. Talking about the new song the band said; “‘Over Drinking Over You’ is a song about when fun habits stop being fun. The symptom is a broken heart and the medicine is the whiskey to endure it.”



Listen:

A mark of difference between Busby Marou and many other live bands is their ability to captivate a crowd in a country theatre or pub in regional Australia equally as much as in a slick inner-city venue. The duo make a point of sticking close to their roots by touring regional areas, and regardless of venue, their live performances fill the room with distinct Australian storytelling and heavenly vocal interplay.

Secure tickets ASAP to bear witness to what will be a powerful and moving show. As an added bonus, ticket buyers will be offered the exclusive chance to pre-order The Great Divide at a discounted price when checking out.

