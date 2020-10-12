The Much Needed Aus Music T-Shirt Day Is Back For 2020

The Much Needed Aus Music T-Shirt Day Is Back For 2020

Image: Keith Urban, supplied

With the year Australian musicians have had, the much needed Aus Music T-Shirt Day is back.

The day to wear your fav Aus Music T-shirt, give your support to local artists and wear them loud and proud is back for round 2 in 2020, on Friday 20 November.

Driven by music industry charity Support Act and supported by the Australian music industry, it's the perfect excuse to buy that band Tee you've been eyeing off.

This year's event bring the new addition of a team on the fundraising website, to encourage your family, work, mates and even local sports club to get involved, sign up here and a premium range of merchandise including stuff from Cold Chisel, The Teskey Brothers, Paul Kelly, Midnight Oil, Kylie Minogue and more. Check it out here

Share your photos with the hashtags #ausmusictshirtday and tag @supportact and @triplemrock on instagram to show off your Tee.

Need inspo? Check out the Triple M team's efforts:

 

Cassie Walker

12 October 2020

Article by:

Cassie Walker

