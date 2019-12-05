The Murray Codference Is Back For Another Year!!

Heads up fishing enthusiasts: The fourth annual Murray Codference is about to hit Shepparton where you can hear about ALL things Murray cod!

Kicking off with a FREE family fun day on Saturday, December 7th and wrapping up with a full day of cod related chat on Sunday, December 8th, spectators can expect a jam-packed weekend full of fishing tips, tactics and more.

There will be plenty of special guests, including keynote speaker Rob Paxevanos, John Cahill, Dr Brett Ingram and many more, ready for informative discussion about fishing in the Shepparton region.

Victorian Fishing Authority CEO Travis Dowling said the conference was developed to encourage more people to head outdoors and try their hand at fishing.

“The Codference is a free event funded by the State Government’s $35 millionTarget One Million plan to get more people fishing, more often, in more places,” - Travis Dowling

As well as providing an opportunity for keen fishers to learn more about their favourite sport, it also provides the perfect platform to meet like minded fishing enthusiasts, share stories and learn from each other.

If this isn't incentive enough to get you there, conference attendees will also receive a free show bag with a bunch of useful tools including a Murray cod length/weight ruler and a Zerek Live Swimbait lure.

If you're interested in attending, the Codference will be held at the Eastbank Conference Centre, 70 Welsford Street, Shepparton from 9AM until 4PM.

There is expected to be over 300 people registering, so head to the website to book yourself a seat before they disappear!

In case you missed the show this morning, tune into the podcast below...