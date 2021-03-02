The Music World Pays Tribute To Michael Gudinski

The music world is in absolute shock following the news music industry icon Michael Gudinski passed away this morning, age 68.

The music legend started the iconic Mushroom Music Group in 1972, working with local artists and taking Australian music overseas. He's also been remembered by the world's biggest international acts for his passionate work bringing some of the biggest tours to Australia.

From Jimmy Barnes, to Bruce Springsteen, locals The Teskey Brothers and Scott Darlow and Foo Fighters, Gudinski has touched everyone in the music industry.

See some of their beautiful tributes:







With Paul Kelly saying:

I am terribly sad. Michael was a friend. A great inspiration and mentor to many. Passionate, enthusiastic, loyal, fierce and, like all true pioneers, a little bit mad. He lived for music and for all the people that worked in it. I didn’t think he could ever get more motivated but this past year he took it to a new level in an effort to keep Australian music alive. He lived and breathed for us. My deep condolences go to his wife Sue, his children Matt and Kate and their families.

Neil Finn:

Very sad to hear of Michael Gudinski’s passing. He was a giant of Australian music with an energy and commitment that was exhilarating to watch. So many pivotal and historic moments of Australian music rotated around his passions and strong will to succeed. He was one of a kind , a motivator and a creator.

Our love and sympathy go out to the Gudinski Family , Sue , Kate and Matt





And Triple M's tribute to Michael:









For all that matters in Triple M Aussie Rock News this week: