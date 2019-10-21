The Napier Street Bridge Has Returned To Layeth The Smacketh Down On This Poor Old Truck

Full Montague!

Article heading image for The Napier Street Bridge Has Returned To Layeth The Smacketh Down On This Poor Old Truck

Image: Twitter/mtag_info

A new contender has returned to challenge the all-conquering Montague Street Bridge for the title of most notorious in Melbourne.

The Napier Street Bridge is back with a vengeance, taking out this poor old slightly-too-tall truck on Monday morning.

The front of the truck's cleared the bridge just fine, but the container's been cleaned up.

Post

It's now been 42 days since Monty last wreaked havoc, and it seems like a few challengers have arisen. 

Post

 

Ethan Meldrum

21 October 2019

Article by:

Ethan Meldrum

News
Melbourne News
Listen Live!
News
Melbourne News
News
Melbourne News
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs