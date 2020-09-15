The Naracoorte Caves 2020 MegaFest World Heritage Trail Run Is Back!

It’s time once again to shake off the lazy bones, put on your sneakers and celebrate the fossils at the Naracoorte Caves with the 2020 MegaFest – Naracoorte World Heritage Trail Run.

The inaugural Naracoorte World Heritage Trail Run was held last year in conjunction with the Naracoorte World Heritage Festival. The hugely successful event celebrated 50 years since the discovery of the world-famous fossil beds at the Naracoorte Caves and 25 years since the Caves were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

This year, COVID restrictions have resulted in the event being re-invented, with organisers focusing on the Trail Run. It’s hoped that in future years the full MegaFest will return.

When the Trail Run takes centre stage at the Naracoorte Caves on Sunday 22 November, similar courses will be offered from last year, with a course to suit everyone. Participants can choose from the 23km Mega Fauna Run, 15km Stoney Point Run, 5km Dippy Run and the 1km Fossil Dash.

Appreciate the bushland and pine forest trails, the local kangaroo population and other native wildlife, pass sheep farms, vineyards, and not to mention experience the unique limestone formations that are the Naracoorte Caves.

New course sections have been introduced for this year’s Trail Run and organisers have been working hard to ensure the event is safe for all involved, with staggered starts for runners just one of the procedures in place.

Special Caves tours are being offered to participants, book a tour of the Victoria Fossil Cave or Alexandra Cave and get a free tour of the Stick Tomato Cave and Wonambi Fossil Centre. MegaFest T-shirts are available as a new merchandise option for runners this year to promoting the Trail Run and Naracoorte Caves.

The World Heritage listed Naracoorte Caves are globally significant and provide a unique window into biodiversity and climate.

The World Heritage listing recognises the diversity and the quality of preservation of its fossils and the scientific value of the fossil deposits. The fossils found at the Naracoorte Caves allow you to step back in time, giving an insight into 500,000 years of history and a fascinating insight into Australia’s prehistoric past.

Palaeontologists work to reveal the secrets of the Caves by excavating fossils revealing the Earth’s evolutionary history and telling the story of Australian mammals. The Caves have revealed fossil remains of 99 vertebrate species that roamed the area during the Ice Age. Some of the species found in the Fossil Chamber are giant browsing kangaroos, large echidnas, a wombat the size of a hippopotamus and a marsupial lion.

The Naracoorte Lucindale Council and the Naracoorte Lucindale Business and Tourism Association are again supporting this year’s Trail Run. Further supporters will be announced soon.

To register for the MegaFest Trail Run and to find out more information visit www.megafest.com.au and Facebook page www.facebook.com/NaracoorteMegaFest/