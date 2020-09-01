The Narrandera Water Tower Mural Is About To Get It's Big Break!

Big news for Narrandera locals!

The Narrandera Shire Council has announced the inclusion of Narrandera's Water Tower artwork as part of a collection of Australia Post stamps!

The new stamp will feature the Eastern Bearded Dragon, alongside many other pictures which accurately represent Narrandera as a community.

The stamps, which are expected to be released Monday, September 7th are part of the 'Water Tower Art Collection' and include artwork such as the kingfisher in Gulargambone by Jenny McCracken, Guido van Helten's portraits on a Victorian Country Fire Authority tank in the Winton Wetlands and a series of locals by Vans the Omega & Sam Brooks on a water tower in Snowtown, South Australia.

So far, the water tower arty installation has been a massive hit for the Narrandera Shire Council & Apparition Media, having won the first 'Best Mega Mural Category' at the inaugural Street Art Awards back in 2019.

If you'd like to find out more about the artwork and upcoming project, follow the link through to the council website.

