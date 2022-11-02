The Netherlands' Greatest Strength

Former Australian Cricketer and Dutch Assistant Coach Ryan Campbell joined Howie on Willow Talk and explained a great strength that has seen his side rapidly grow.

He discussed the unique multicultural team they have built.

Their camaraderie has become their biggest force and it's helped grow the squad and the sport in the Netherlands as a whole.

"When I was in charge I made sure we sat in a room and had a beer together.

"Everyone is brought together here by their Dutch heritage, no matter how far stretched it is," said Campbell.

Players in the squad range from different backgrounds and places of birth.

From South Africa, Australia, India & even Tonga.

Though the main objective is clear.

And after an impressive Super 12 outing, it will act as the springboard for more long-term growth.

"In my five and a half years I've made sure that any future Dutch player has to come play cricket in the Netherlands.

"They have to give back to the game and make our competition better."

LISTEN HERE: