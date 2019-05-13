The New CBD Bus Hub Is Getting A Splash Of Fauna Added To It

Passengers arriving at the new CBD Bus Hub will be greeted by a massive mural featuring kookaburras, as part of Townsville City Council’s street art program.

West Australian artist James Giddy started work on Council’s 26th CBD street art project this morning.

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill said the artwork will capture the attention of commuters and CBD workers.

“The Bus Hub has transformed Ogden Street and it is a crucial piece of infrastructure,” Cr Hill said.

“The new artwork will bring the area to life - kookaburras are gorgeous birds and they’re an Australian icon.”

Community and Cultural Development Committee Chair Cr Colleen Doyle said the street art program is enhancing the city.

“The murals we’ve commissioned across the inner city have been really well received by locals and visitors,” Cr Doyle said.

“We have a Street Art Framework that outlines how we plan and commission our art projects.

“James Giddy is a renowned West Australian artist, with works often featured in rural locations reflecting the native fauna. His works are found throughout Australia and internationally."

“His works often reference photographs he has taken on his journeys.”

Local Councillor Ann-Maree Greaney said the street art collection is a drawcard for the CBD.

“Council has worked with local, national and international artists to bring the inner city to life,” Cr Greaney said.

“We’re encouraging people to stop, shop, eat or grab a coffee while they are exploring our CBD artworks.”