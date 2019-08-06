The New NAB Mini Legends Have Been Revealed

The full compliment of 2019 NAB Mini Legends have been revealed today.

The players represented are Tayla Harris (played by Alyssa, 8), Richelle “Rocky” Cranston (Grace, 8), Bachar Houli (Jake, 8), Justin Westhoff (Koby, 6) and Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, who is played by his own second cousin Albert Junior, or AJ (8).

The new Mini Legends were put to a public vote, with Harris comfortably the fan favourite.

Check out the photos here:

Houli said he was blown away by his mini doppleganger.

“I was pumped to see how the young fella was going to look and they did an amazing job,” Houli told the Herald Sun.

“The beard was probably the toughest part. I was checking him out and I couldn’t fault it.

“It was like looking at my future son, if I have one, but I’m tipping he probably wouldn’t have the beard at that age.”

NAB executive Susana Ristevski said the campaign was indicative of the passion for grass roots footy in the community.

“NAB Mini legends always reminds me of the excitement I used to see on my kids’ faces each Saturday morning at Auskick when they were little,” Ms Ristevski said.

“I’m particularly impressed that women are so well represented in this year’s line-up – I hope this year’s recruits inspire a whole new generation of players.”

The NAB Mini Legends campaign launches on Friday 16th August.

