The New "Stranger Things" Trailer Just Dropped And It's Just One, Long, Goosebump

With two weeks to go until one of the most highly anticipated series returns since GOT, Netflix have straight up made our Friday with a brand new trailer for the third season of Stranger Things.

In an effort to a) give the characters a bit of recovery time and to b) explain why they suddenly look like adults, the show has jumped forward a year, meaning it's now the summer of 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana.

And if the trailer is anything to go by, things are getting dark; turns out Eleven didn't lock the Mind Flayer out but rather trapped him in.

In someone else's body.

The new season, which drops globally July 4 (although it'll be July 5 by the time we get it), will have eight episodes and what sounds like a fair bit of holiday romance.

"School's out, there's a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood," Netflix's blurb reads.

"Romance blossoms and complicates the group's dynamic, and they'll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart."

But when the town is "threatened by enemies ole and new", the kids will have to "band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear."

