The New Subaru Forester Gives A Lot Of F*CKS, Apparently

Are Subaru f*cking with us? We can't quite tell.

The car company unveiled one hell of a new edition of their iconic Forester at the 2020 Singapore Motor Show over the weekend and once your eyes have adjusted to the bright blue paint job, you might notice the name.

Because the Forester Ultimate Customised Kit Special literally... F.U.C.K.S.

The shiny new blue SUV boats red highlight strips around the exterior, with red stitching complimenting the dark leather and suede interior.

And the colour scheme doesn't stop there, either, with blue lighting illuminating the footwells.

Not everyone is convinced, though.

If you want to see more of the inside of the Forester F.U.C.K.S, Top Gear Philippines have had a good nosy around, reporting a huge touchscreen infotainment system in the front, LCD monitors for passengers and a subwoofer and amplifiers in the boot.

Subaru of America have since told Business Insider that they have no idea what's going on, really, as this edition is from an "independent distributor".

An independent distributor who gives zero f*cks, apparently.

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.