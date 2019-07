Tom Cruise surprised everyone this morning at Comic-Con 50 by dropping the official trailer for Top Gun: Maverick out of nowhere!

Maverick is back after 34 years - and from the trailer, this is going to be the movie event of 2020.

As well as Cruise, Top Gun Maverick stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Ed Harris. It opens in cinemas on June 25, 2020.

Wil Anderson on Triple M's Hot Breakfast is pumped for the movie and reacted to the trailer this morning on air: