The Next Round Of Names For Australian Cyclones That Form Have Been Revealed

Tropical cyclone Oma persisted in the Coral Sea as a tropical cyclone for eleven days. Oma caused gale force winds, abnormally high tides and large surf about the southeast Queensland

The BoM have revealed the next 10 names of Aussie Cyclones that form in our region. The names in alphabetical order and male / female order. The names are *Drum Roll Please*

Blake, Claudia, Damien, Esther, Ferdinand, Gretel, Harold, Imogen, Joshua and Kimi are the names selected.

Nicole Rowles from NINE News Mackay talks to Jay and Dave about this years wet season, which officially kicks off this Friday.