The Next Step For Echuca's Riverfront Project Is Underway!

The next stage of Echuca's riverfront development is happening and is set to start immediately as a civil contractor has been picked by Campaspe Shire council.

Local civil contracting company Marc Quarrell Excavations was awarded the project in a meeting last month.

Mayor, Cr Adrian Weston said he is eager for the riverfront project to be completed.

“By early next year, we will have a redeveloped riverfront, an area to enjoy the natural surroundings of the river, while supporting access to commercial houseboats and paddle-steamers, and providing universal access across the riverfront and precinct,” - Cr Weston

Stage two will have a new sealed roadway into the site for short term pick-ups, drop-offs and boat servicing parking, construction of accessible footpaths throughout the site, landscaping, as well as the configuration of car and bus parking along the Watson Street frontage, all expected to be finished by 2020.

The $5 million dollar project has been jointly funded as Federal, State and local council have all chipped in.

For more information head to their website.