The NRL Clubs In The Mix To Sign Jesse Ramien Ahead Of Newcastle Departure

Strike centre Jesse Ramien has been told he is free to leave the Newcastle Knights just seven months since joining the club.

Ramien was a star off-season recruit for Nathan Brown's Knights but the 22-year-old was granted permission to negotiate with other clubs after being dropped from the NRL side this week.

Triple M's Brent Read joined The Rush Hour with MG with all the details of Ramien's departure including the club's are in the mix for his signature.

Ready also revealed former Sharks coach Shane Flanagan is set to return to the coaches box while also detailing where new Titans coach Jutsin Holbrook see's million-dollar man Ash Taylor; hear the full chat below.