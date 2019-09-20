The NSW Government Have 10 Days To Come Up With $20 Million To Keep 2020/21 Grand Finals

Triple M's Brent Read has revealed the NRL has handed down a huge ultimatum to the NSW Government.

Originally it was only the 2020 Grand Final that was proposed as the only decider to move.

However, delays and problems with the new Sydney Football Stadium means the 2021 Grand Final will need to be moved with ANZ Stadium also in a rebuild.

"The government's got 10 days to come up with a suitable response and if the NRL isn't happy with it then the 2021 Grand Final and potentially the 2020 Grand Final would be on the move to Suncorp Stadium or the MCG," Ready told The Rush Hour with MG.

