The Nutri-Grain Iron Series Will Return To The GC For Upcoming Rounds

The Nutri-Grain IronMan and IronWoman Series is headed back to the Gold Coast for Rounds 2 and 4 before the end of the year, and it's the perfect way to support the community and spend some time by the beach this summer!

The next rounds are right off the back of Cooly Gold last month, in which participants raced for over 4 hours and 40km's.

Round 2 will be held at Burleigh Heads on November 17th, with a 40 minute Iron race over the M-shaped course featuring swim, board, ski and run legs.

Following Round 3 in Bulla NSW, the series will head back to the GC on December 15th for its final event of the year (and 3rd last of the series) in Surfers Paradise. The race will include four seperate 6 minute races, one for each discipline of swim, board, ski and run, with a 5 minute countdown between each race.

Don't miss the action! Find out more at ironseries.com.au/.