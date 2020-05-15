The Official Soundtrack From The Last Dance Has Been Released!

If you have been watching the incredible Michael Jordan documentary on Netflix then you'll know that the soundtrack is pretty damn great!

The show has attracted the attention from people around the world, while it shows the journey through the 1990s from Michael Jordan's eyes.

There was careful work in selecting the music that went into the series, and now you'll be able to relive them again through Spotify.

If you're ready to get your dance on over the weekend, this will do it for ya!

