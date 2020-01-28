The Official Track Listing For Skyworks 2020

Another Skyworks extravaganza is over and every year, we post the soundtrack listing from the big day and feature the songs that made the soundtrack what it was.

Here were the songs and artists featured in the Skyworks 2020 show.

Segment #1

Midnight Oil - Blue Sky Mine (Food on the Table Mix)

The Presets - Talk Like That

Bag Raiders – Shooting Stars

Jimmy Barnes - Working Class Man (From 3030 Hindsight)



Segment #2

Peking Duk – High

Jet - Are You Gonna Be My Girl

Divinyls - Boys in Town

Tame Impala - The Less I Know the Better

Empire of the Sun – Alive



Segment #3

Gang of Youths - The Deepest Sighs, The Frankest of Shadows

INXS - Devil Inside

Jessica Mauboy - Burn

Stan Walker - Light It Up

Tones & I - Dance Monkey

Segment #4

AC/DC - Thunderstruck

AC/DC - T.N.T

AC/DC - Dirty Deeds, Done Dirt Cheap

AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long

AC/DC - Back in Black

AC/DC - For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)

Segment #5

Australian Crawl - Reckless

Icehouse - Great Southern Land (Birralku Dhangudha Mix)

Spiderbait - Black Betty

Brooklyn Duo - Chandelier

Sia - Chandelier

We hope you enjoyed the show as much as we helped to put it all together.