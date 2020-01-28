The Official Track Listing For Skyworks 2020
Here they were
@ch9perth on Instagram
Another Skyworks extravaganza is over and every year, we post the soundtrack listing from the big day and feature the songs that made the soundtrack what it was.
Here were the songs and artists featured in the Skyworks 2020 show.
Segment #1
Midnight Oil - Blue Sky Mine (Food on the Table Mix)
The Presets - Talk Like That
Bag Raiders – Shooting Stars
Jimmy Barnes - Working Class Man (From 3030 Hindsight)
Segment #2
Peking Duk – High
Jet - Are You Gonna Be My Girl
Divinyls - Boys in Town
Tame Impala - The Less I Know the Better
Empire of the Sun – Alive
Segment #3
Gang of Youths - The Deepest Sighs, The Frankest of Shadows
INXS - Devil Inside
Jessica Mauboy - Burn
Stan Walker - Light It Up
Tones & I - Dance Monkey
Segment #4
AC/DC - Thunderstruck
AC/DC - T.N.T
AC/DC - Dirty Deeds, Done Dirt Cheap
AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long
AC/DC - Back in Black
AC/DC - For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)
Segment #5
Australian Crawl - Reckless
Icehouse - Great Southern Land (Birralku Dhangudha Mix)
Spiderbait - Black Betty
Brooklyn Duo - Chandelier
Sia - Chandelier
We hope you enjoyed the show as much as we helped to put it all together.