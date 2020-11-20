The Official Trailer For The Bee Gees Doco Drops And Yes, You Should Be Dancing
Looks epic!
The official trailer for the forthcoming doco about the one and only Bee Gees has dropped and bloody yes, it's a who's who of musical luminaries talking about one of the greatest bands of all time.
The doco, a life story that marries a lot of archival footage with new stuff, features such legends as Justin Timberlake, Chris Martin and more.
WATCH:
THE BEE GEES: HOW CAN YOU MEND A BROKEN HEART, is set for release in Australia on 3 December 2020.