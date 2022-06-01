The Offspring & Sum41 Reveal NEW Aus Tour Dates

Let the good times roll as SoCal icons and one of the best-selling punk rock bands of all time, THE OFFSPRING reveal their new Australian Tour Dates with SUM 41 in December.

With the original tour selling out nationally in a staggering 2 hours, new venues have been added due to phenomenal demand.

"I’m super stoked, we’re all super stoked to finally be coming back to Australia on tour in December." - Noodles, The Offspring

Having performed over 1100 shows across the globe, selling more than 40 million albums worldwide the band are thrilled to return to Australia for their first headline tour in 18 years.

Joining this titanic double bill of epic punk rock proportions is SUM 41. After over 15 million records sold worldwide, a Grammy Award nomination, 2 Juno Awards (7 nominations), a Kerrang! Award in 2002, as well as multiple Alternative Press Music Awards, SUM 41 are uncompromising and honest with no intention of slowing down.



This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to see these two punk power houses in action so start warming up those vocal chords, iron that crusty punk shirt and get yourself a ticket. We won't be adding any additional shows, so don't miss out!

Pre-sale tickets on sale between Friday 10 June @ 11am - Monday 13 June @ 8am, local time

General Public on sale: Monday 13 June, 9am local.

