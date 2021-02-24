The Offspring Announce First New Album In Almost A Decade

If there's one benefit of the world shutting down and the world stopping, it's all of the great new music bands are releasing.

Californian punk legends The Offspring have announce the release of new music, in almost a decade. First it was the release of their new, suitably titled single Let The Bad Times Roll and then the punk rockers dropped the news of the release of a full length album by the same name, due out this April 16th.

The new album has been written and recorded over the past few years, in various locations including their own studio in California.

Talking about the year that we've had, the band's guitarist Noodles said: “Folks are saying, if it’s all going to Hell, we might as well make the most out of it, or at least go out swinging. ‘Let The Bad Times Roll!’"

You can hear 'Let The Bad Times Roll' by The Offspring on Triple M now.

Pre-order your copy of the brand new album here

Let us know what you think of their new stuff:



Let's go back to when Triple M Hard N Heavy's Higgo caught up with the band, backstage:



For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:



Never miss anything from the world of rock with the Best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Make sure you get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff!