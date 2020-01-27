The Offspring Announce Greatest Hits Australian Tour

One of the world’s most exciting and enduring punk rock legends, The Offspring have just announced their Australian return, with special guests SUM 41.

Marking 16 years since their first headline tour of Australia The Offspring are celebrating their best-known hits such as Self Esteem, Come Out And Play (Keep 'Em Separated), The Kids Aren't Alright, Original Prankster, You're Gonna Go Far, Kid and loads more!



Noodles from The Offspring called Triple M Sydney's Becko to announce the news:

Joining this epic punk rock lineup is SUM 41 who will be performing a full one-hour set including hits such as Fat Lip, In too Deep, Still Waiting and tracks from their latest release, Order In Decline.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to see these two punk power houses in action so start warming up those vocal chords, iron that crusty punk shirt and get yourself down to one of these shows.

Early Bird pre-sale: Friday 31 January, 9am local time

General Public on sale: Monday 3 February, 9am local.

Tickets from: tickets.destroyalllines.com

Destroy All Lines & Triple M Presents:

THE OFFSPRING

AUSTRALIAN TOUR

WITH VERY SPECIAL GUESTS SUM 41

SUNDAY 19 APRIL – HBF STADIUM, PERTH

TUESDAY 21 APRIL – ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE THEATRE, ADELAIDE

THURSDAY 23 APRIL – MARGARET COURT ARENA, MELBOURNE

FRIDAY 24 APRIL – HORDERN PAVILION, SYDNEY

SATURDAY 25 APRIL – RIVERSTAGE, BRISBANE

