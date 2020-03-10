The Offspring Expand Sell Out Australian Tour

Great news for punk rock fans, The Offspring have expanded their massive, sell out Australian tour.

The tour with SUM 41 that sold out in minutes has upgraded the venue in Adelaide, with more tickets available and the band have added another show at Win Entertainment Centre, Wollongong on Thursday 16th April to kick off the tour.

Pre-sale tickets on sale this Friday 16th March, 9am AEDT and General Public on sale Monday 16th March, 9am AEDT time.

Tickets available: tickets.destroyalllines.com





Becko caught up with the band to announce their return to Australia:





There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:

