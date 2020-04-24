The Offspring Perform Isolation Cover Of That Batshit Song From 'Tiger King' And It Kicks Ass

The Offspring have covered 'Here Kitty Kitty' the song Joe Exotic claims he wrote in 'Tiger King'. Spoiler: He didn't. And The Offspring make that very clear that this is a song originally by the Clinton Johnson Band.

That aside, it's quite probably the isolation content we all need right now.

Give it a watch and listen here:

Textbook piss-takery from the punk-rock legends. The band said “We are going a little stir crazy these days, and we wanted to do something fun to put a smile on our faces.”

“The Offspring wives were group texting recently, and while they all agreed that they truly love their husbands, there are times when they’ve absolutely felt like feeding us to the tigers,” they added. “In that spirit, we hope you enjoy this random song and video.”

In case you're the last remaining human on Earth not to have watched 'Tiger King', the song was "performed" by the show's main protagonist Joe Exotic (it's clearly not his voice but that's the least of the weird shit in that show) and features lines such as "She liked the life she had. She loved her big cats and the thrill of being untamed", and "Everything was fine, just as sweet as wine. But her husband went and disappeared."

Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently in jail and claims that his rival big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin is responsible for the disappearance of her husband and that she... oh look, why are we even explaining it. You've watched it. It's all mental. Just go with it. And here's the mad bastard's own video of the same song:

Back to The Offspring, and prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the band were working on a new album but we haven't heard any more about that recently.

