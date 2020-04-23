The OG Bat-Eater Ozzy Osbourne Has Released A Very On-Point "F*** Coronavirus" T-Shirt And Mask

Available to Pre-Order

Article heading image for The OG Bat-Eater Ozzy Osbourne Has Released A Very On-Point "F*** Coronavirus" T-Shirt And Mask

ozzy.com

We guess if anyone has the right to be talking about eating bats, it's probably The Prince Of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy's actually gone one step further, selling a "Fuck Coronavirus" long sleeve t-shirt that comes with a free mask, both featuring a bat wearing a mask. Although Ozzy's website makes it clear that "these masks are not medical grade and are not meant to take the place of the N95 masks"

You can pick up your tee and mask, if you want them, at the official Ozzy Osbourne store here.

Post

There's a limited time-frame to purchase the tee and mask, which cost US$40. 

Love a bit of Black Sabbath and Ozzy? Get yourself on Triple M Hard N Heavy at triplem.com.au or the Triple M App. 

Matt Bellotti

an hour ago

Article by:

Matt Bellotti

Ozzy Osbourne
Rock
Covid19
Listen Live!
Ozzy Osbourne
Rock
Covid19
Ozzy Osbourne
Rock
Covid19
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs