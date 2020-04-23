The OG Bat-Eater Ozzy Osbourne Has Released A Very On-Point "F*** Coronavirus" T-Shirt And Mask

We guess if anyone has the right to be talking about eating bats, it's probably The Prince Of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy's actually gone one step further, selling a "Fuck Coronavirus" long sleeve t-shirt that comes with a free mask, both featuring a bat wearing a mask. Although Ozzy's website makes it clear that "these masks are not medical grade and are not meant to take the place of the N95 masks"

You can pick up your tee and mask, if you want them, at the official Ozzy Osbourne store here.

There's a limited time-frame to purchase the tee and mask, which cost US$40.

